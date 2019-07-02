Corey Graves Jokes About Receiving Fine for Expletive on Raw, Renee Young Tells Him to ‘Pay Up’

– As previously reported, WWE announcer Corey Graves uttered a “holy s***” comment during Raw last night after the spot where Braun Strowman speared Bobby Lashley through the LED board during their Falls Count Anywhere match. Graves later posted on Twitter that he was fined for the comment and joked about it.

Corey Graves wrote, “Thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for this fine….#RAW” Graves’ colleague, Renee Young, later responded to him on Twitter, writing, “Pay up b%#!?” There’s also an unedited clip of Graves’ comment from Raw that was posted on Twitter. (Note: it does contain the unedited version of him saying “Holy s***!” So the clip is NSFW.)

'Holy shit' – Corey Graves after Braun Strowman speared Bobby Lashley through the video board pic.twitter.com/29WJq0JiBB — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 2, 2019

Thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for this fine….#RAW 💸💸💸 — Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 2, 2019