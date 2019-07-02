wrestling / News

Corey Graves Jokes About Receiving Fine for Expletive on Raw, Renee Young Tells Him to ‘Pay Up’

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Corey Graves

As previously reported, WWE announcer Corey Graves uttered a “holy s***” comment during Raw last night after the spot where Braun Strowman speared Bobby Lashley through the LED board during their Falls Count Anywhere match. Graves later posted on Twitter that he was fined for the comment and joked about it.

Corey Graves wrote, “Thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for this fine….#RAW” Graves’ colleague, Renee Young, later responded to him on Twitter, writing, “Pay up b%#!?” There’s also an unedited clip of Graves’ comment from Raw that was posted on Twitter. (Note: it does contain the unedited version of him saying “Holy s***!” So the clip is NSFW.)

article topics :

Corey Graves, RAW, Renee Young, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

