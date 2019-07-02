wrestling / News
Corey Graves Jokes About Receiving Fine for Expletive on Raw, Renee Young Tells Him to ‘Pay Up’
– As previously reported, WWE announcer Corey Graves uttered a “holy s***” comment during Raw last night after the spot where Braun Strowman speared Bobby Lashley through the LED board during their Falls Count Anywhere match. Graves later posted on Twitter that he was fined for the comment and joked about it.
Corey Graves wrote, “Thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for this fine….#RAW” Graves’ colleague, Renee Young, later responded to him on Twitter, writing, “Pay up b%#!?” There’s also an unedited clip of Graves’ comment from Raw that was posted on Twitter. (Note: it does contain the unedited version of him saying “Holy s***!” So the clip is NSFW.)
'Holy shit'
– Corey Graves after Braun Strowman speared Bobby Lashley through the video board pic.twitter.com/29WJq0JiBB
— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 2, 2019
Thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for this fine….#RAW 💸💸💸
— Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 2, 2019
Pay up b%#!? 🤑
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW