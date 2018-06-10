Corey Graves Reacts to CM Punk’s UFC 225 Loss

– Following CM Punk’s loss at last night’s UFC 225 event, Corey Graves posted the following on Twitter….

Maybe abandoning everybody who stood by your side, even when we weren’t supposed to, only to have you turn your back on us wasn’t the right move after all? No anger. Only sadness. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Awww. Seems the “fans” are disappointed. Maybe you guys should know that “That Dude” held my first son before I did because I was on tour and I trusted him. I had dinner with him the week after he quit. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

The first rule of “punk rock” is loyalty, and this guy betrayed it all. I still love you, “friend” and I’m sorry you got lost. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018