WWE News: Corey Graves Reacts To Insulting Fan, Shayna Baszler Educates Another Fan, New Kids Choice Award Promo Featuring John Cena

– In a post on Twitter, a fan insulted Corey Graves for being a part of both RAW and Smackdown, totaling five hours of content a week. Graves replied:

The most terrifying thing I've ever watched is the 5 hours of televised programming that you deficate all over every week. Your in-ring performance was somehow better than your commentary, and we all know how that went. — Brad McNeill (@McDealWithIt) March 16, 2018

I’m terribly sorry that your parents didn’t love you enough. Here is some of the attention you so desperately seek. (Just make sure you send me a card on Father’s Day.) And the word is ‘defecate,’ son. https://t.co/94i6BW2e6X — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 16, 2018

– Speaking of Twitter, Shayna Baszler also spoke to a fan, who didn’t think that a chicken wing hold could break an arm. She wrote:

Dummy.. you cant snap an arm in a chicken wing. Lol — jai rogers (@jairogers3) March 16, 2018

Imagine being so ignorant about pro wrestling that you think a double wrist lock/kimura/chicken wing isn’t designed to completely snap the arm. https://t.co/rjber0O34K — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 16, 2018

– Nickelodeon has released a new promo for the Kids Choice Awards, featuring host John Cena: