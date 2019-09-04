wrestling

WWE News: Corey Graves References Chris Jericho’s Stolen AEW Title, Kurt Angle Praises Chad Gable, Fans Polled On Bray Wyatt’s Hell in a Cell Title Match

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Corey Graves WWE

– During last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, Corey Graves made a subtle reference to the AEW world title getting stolen from Chris Jericho after he went to Longhorn Steakhouse to eat.

After Drake Maverick won back the 24/7 title, Graves said, “I’m sure Drake’s gonna grab his wife and take the limousine to a chain restaurant.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they’d rather see Bray Wyatt face Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the Universal title at Hell in a Cell. 66% voted for Strowman.

– After Chad Gable’s win on last night’s episode of Smackdown, Kurt Angle wrote the following on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Chad Gable, Corey Graves, Kurt Angle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading