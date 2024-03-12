– During a recent interview with Short and to the Point, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves discussed his relationship with fellow WWE broadcasters and colleagues Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Corey Graves on his friendship with Michael Cole: “Cole and I, our relationship has developed so long over all these years. It was actually him who suggested that I give commentary a shot way back when. Had he not given me that opportunity, god knows where I’d actually be. But I got to learn from him as a boss first, and as I watched him and took notes mentally and absorbed all this great stuff via osmosis from the greatest to ever do it, in my opinion.”

On Pat McAfee: “McAfee’s a trip, man. McAfee is a wild card; he is as advertised. The guy you see on your TV screen for like 13 hours a day now, I believe he’s actually on television and YouTube, the guy doesn’t rest. God bless him. I’ve historically preferred a two-man booth to three, but having Pat as the third is fun for me particularly because he’s quick and it’s nice to have somebody who I can spar with and it’s nice to have somebody that I can make a joke to who very likely will fire a joke back or at least react in a way that’s entertaining.”

Corey Graves currently serves as lead broadcaster of WWE SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett.