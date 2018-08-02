Corey Graves, Renee Young Set For Northeast Wrestling Show Tomorrow

– Corey Graves and Renee Young will be appearing at Northeast Wrestling’s show on Friday night. As you can see below, Graves and Young are advertised for the show, with Young set to be in Jake Hager’s (the former Jack Swagger) corner against Flip Gordon and Billy Gunn.

Graves’ role on the show has not yet been revealed. Also scheduled for the show are Rey Mysterio, Christian, the Young Bucks, Tenille Dashwood and more. The show takes place in Norwich, Connecticut.