– According to a new update from Fightful Select, the recently MIA Corey Graves is expected to return to the NXT broadcast desk on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Per Fightful’s Corey Brennan, Graves is listed as doing commentary for tonight’s edition of NXT, which is being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Also, Graves is expected to be at the Performance Center for rehearsals for tonight’s show later today.

As previously reported, while Graves shared his grievances over being moved from the main roster broadcast team to NXT last week on social media, WWE did not fire Graves and the announcer was said to not be looking to leave WWE, while some people within the company thought that might be the case.

Last week, it appeared Graves was sent home after voicing his grievances with his move to NXT on social media. He later deleted those comments. Fightful also notes that there’s been no indication from Graves or people close to him that his recent comments were intended as a work.

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.