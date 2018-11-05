wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Responds to Criticism Over WWE Crown Jewel Commentary, New Total Divas Preview Video
– Corey Graves responded to criticism over his WWE Crown Jewel commentary this weekend and took a shot at indie wrestler Dan Sandwich when responding…
Graves is complete trash at commentating imo he's annoying asf. Surprised they haven't fired him yet with some of the stuff he says..
— Cass 😈 (@CassidyHorton23) November 3, 2018
No bro, you suck at your job. You unintentionally bury the talent all the time.
— Dan Sandwich (@mToSandwich) November 4, 2018
I’m sorry dude. You still mad you never made it out of Pittsburgh?
You can thank me later for the attention. https://t.co/FHpRBC7I1R
— The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 5, 2018
– Here is a preview video for this week’s Total Divas episode, which will feature drama between Paige and Lana as the cast parties in Lake Tahoe…