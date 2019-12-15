wrestling / News
Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
In a post on Twitter, Corey Graves responded to fans who took him to task for a comment he made about KENTA. Graves told the people who reacted that KENTA was one of his friends and he was joking around.
He wrote: “Enough is enough. You are all literally the dumbest, saddest human beings on the planet. @KENTAG2S is my friend IN REAL LIFE. Get the f*ck over yourselves for missing the joke and go back to outraging over, I dunno, ANYTHING important.”
A fan then mentioned that he didn’t reply that quickly when he took shots at Mauro Ranallo, and he noted that Ranallo had deleted his Twitter. You can see the full exchange below.
— KENTA (@KENTAG2S) December 14, 2019
Did you come back to show everyone your NEW gimmick?
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 14, 2019
Who the f*ck are you?? https://t.co/1oNYYG7In8
— KENTA (@KENTAG2S) December 14, 2019
Enough is enough. You are all literally the dumbest, saddest human beings on the planet. @KENTAG2S is my friend IN REAL LIFE. Get the f*ck over yourselves for missing the joke and go back to outraging over, I dunno, ANYTHING important.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 15, 2019
Why would I respond on Twitter to someone who isn’t on Twitter?
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Discusses TNA Moment Where He Put His Crotch In Christy Hemme’s Face, His Conversations With Hemme After the Incident, Mark Madden’s Role
- Eric Bischoff Reacts to the NWO Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, If He Should Be Inducted As Part of the Group, If He Will Induct Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches