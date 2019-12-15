Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment

In a post on Twitter, Corey Graves responded to fans who took him to task for a comment he made about KENTA. Graves told the people who reacted that KENTA was one of his friends and he was joking around.

He wrote: “Enough is enough. You are all literally the dumbest, saddest human beings on the planet. @KENTAG2S is my friend IN REAL LIFE. Get the f*ck over yourselves for missing the joke and go back to outraging over, I dunno, ANYTHING important.”

A fan then mentioned that he didn’t reply that quickly when he took shots at Mauro Ranallo, and he noted that Ranallo had deleted his Twitter. You can see the full exchange below.

Did you come back to show everyone your NEW gimmick? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 14, 2019

Enough is enough. You are all literally the dumbest, saddest human beings on the planet. @KENTAG2S is my friend IN REAL LIFE. Get the f*ck over yourselves for missing the joke and go back to outraging over, I dunno, ANYTHING important. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 15, 2019