wrestling / News
Corey Graves Returning To Call NXT Takeover XXX
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
In a Q&A video with Kayla Braxton prior to tonight’s PPV, Triple H announced that Corey Graves will return to the WWE’s black and yellow brand to call NXT Takeover XXX.
He said: “Corey Graves did commentary on the very first NXT Arrival, he was here doing commentary. He’s going to be here tonight as a special guest doing commentary. He begged and pleaded to a part of it. He’s going to be here all night — doing commentary tonight.”
Graves called NXT from December 2014 until the 2016 WWE Draft, when he went to Monday Night RAW. Now he is a part of the Smackdown brand.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Suggested Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match At SummerSlam 2005, Whether Both Stars Were Receptive To It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW