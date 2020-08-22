Corey Graves Returning To Call NXT Takeover XXX

In a Q&A video with Kayla Braxton prior to tonight’s PPV, Triple H announced that Corey Graves will return to the WWE’s black and yellow brand to call NXT Takeover XXX.

He said: “Corey Graves did commentary on the very first NXT Arrival, he was here doing commentary. He’s going to be here tonight as a special guest doing commentary. He begged and pleaded to a part of it. He’s going to be here all night — doing commentary tonight.”

Graves called NXT from December 2014 until the 2016 WWE Draft, when he went to Monday Night RAW. Now he is a part of the Smackdown brand.