wrestling / News

Corey Graves Returns On WWE Raw Commentary

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Corey Graves WWE Image Credit: WWE

Corey Graves returned to the WWE Raw commentary booth this week, joining Michael Cole.

Filling in for Pat McAfee, Graves resumed his familiar role alongside Cole, a partnership they held on SmackDown until the commentary team changes at the beginning of 2025.

Since January, Graves has been contributing to the NXT commentary team.

