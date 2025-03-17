wrestling / News
Corey Graves Returns On WWE Raw Commentary
March 17, 2025 | Posted by
Corey Graves returned to the WWE Raw commentary booth this week, joining Michael Cole.
Filling in for Pat McAfee, Graves resumed his familiar role alongside Cole, a partnership they held on SmackDown until the commentary team changes at the beginning of 2025.
Since January, Graves has been contributing to the NXT commentary team.
COREY GRAVES BACK ON RAW TONIGHT!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/B8lJEHtBmq
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Never Saw John Cena As Having the ‘It Factor’
- The Undertaker Pushes Back On Criticism Of Triple H Going Into WWE Hall Of Fame
- Update on Wrestlers Coming Out of AEW Revolution, Backstage Notes From Dynamite
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat