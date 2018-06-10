Corey Graves Reveals Why He Went After CM Punk, Says It Had Nothing to Do With Dr. Amann Lawsuit

– Corey Graves spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing his calling out CM Punk after Punk’s loss to Michael Jones at UFC 225. Highlights are below:

On whether rumors of Punk’s “leave WWE or lose me as a friend” ultimatum were true: “Well, to be honest, I’d never heard or been given that ultimatum. It kinda shocked me when I texted him about grabbing dinner because we were in Chicago and he told me he no longer had any interest in being friends with me or anybody related to WWE…I respected his drive and him doing his own thing. He sent me the text shortly before his first fight. Part of me just thought he was in a zone and I didn’t take offense. I texted him the day of his FIRST fight something along the lines of ‘I know life is nuts, I still love you good luck,’ probably not verbatim, but you get the idea.”

On why he called Punk out: “What really set me off was this week when he essentially disowned the business that made him.”

On whether his tweets had anything to do with the Chris Amann v. Colt Cabana and CM Punk lawsuit: “Dude, this has ZERO to do with court, or testimony or any of the above. Nothing that I tweeted was corporate I’m simply hurt/pissed off that a guy that I looked like as a big brother-type has turned his back on me and everyone that loved and supported him only because of the name on my paycheck. I’m definitely not the only one. I won’t name names, but there is a large group of us to this day that inexplicably lost a solid friend because of where we work.”