wrestling / News
Corey Graves Says 2019 Was His Toughest Year, Reflects on Learning From Mistakes
– Corey Graves had no small number of controversies in 2019, and he’s reflecting on the year via Twitter. Graves posted to Twitter talking about how this year has been his toughest so far and that it “taught me to THINK. I’m going to *uck up. I’m going to be wrong. I’m going to disappoint. I’m not perfect. I’m thankful for learning to embrace my flaws, and learn from them. I’m thankful for those who know me.”
Graves garnered headlines for his tweets about Mauro Ranallo’s commentary at NXT Takeover: WarGames, which was reportedly to build up the brand conflict ahead of Survivor Series but caused distress to Ranallo who lives with bipolar disorder.
In 35 years, this year was no doubt the toughest. But, it taught me to THINK.
I’m going to *uck up.
I’m going to be wrong.
I’m going to disappoint.
I’m not perfect.
I’m thankful for learning to embrace my flaws, and learn from them.
I’m thankful for those who know me.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Eric Bischoff Denies Creative Involvement on Smackdown While He Was Executive Director
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017