Corey Graves Says 2019 Was His Toughest Year, Reflects on Learning From Mistakes

– Corey Graves had no small number of controversies in 2019, and he’s reflecting on the year via Twitter. Graves posted to Twitter talking about how this year has been his toughest so far and that it “taught me to THINK. I’m going to *uck up. I’m going to be wrong. I’m going to disappoint. I’m not perfect. I’m thankful for learning to embrace my flaws, and learn from them. I’m thankful for those who know me.”

Graves garnered headlines for his tweets about Mauro Ranallo’s commentary at NXT Takeover: WarGames, which was reportedly to build up the brand conflict ahead of Survivor Series but caused distress to Ranallo who lives with bipolar disorder.