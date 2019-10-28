wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Seeks Questions For First Podcast Episode, Heath Slater’s Kids Play WWE 2K20
– Corey Graves is looking for questions for his guests on the first episode of his podcast. Graves, whose official WWE After The Bell podcast debuts on Wednesday with guests Triple H, Seth Rollins, Bayley and Ric Flair, posted to Twitter:
I want @AfterTheBellWWE to be OUR show.
That said, if you have any LEGITMATE, RELEVANT, THOUGHT OUT questions for my guests, reply here.
I want to get a consensus.
This week: @TripleH @WWERollins @itsBayleyWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy
🎙🎙🎙
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 27, 2019
– Heath Slater has kids, and they’re playing WWE 2K20. Slater posted video of his daughters playing the video game as him, as you can see below:
Pretty cool watching my girls play as daddy. @WWE @WWEgames still got my ass kicked. @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/M6otWksoV7
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) October 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jordan Myles Calls Out Triple H, Vince McMahon Over T-Shirt Design’s Racial Connotation
- Impact Wrestling Taping Results Night Two from Windsor, Ontario, Canada (SPOILERS)
- Cody Says That Anthony Ogogo Will Be AEW’s First Developmental Project
- Note on Extended Edition of AEW Dynamite Airing Opposite Smackdown on FS1