WWE News: Corey Graves Seeks Questions For First Podcast Episode, Heath Slater’s Kids Play WWE 2K20

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Corey Graves is looking for questions for his guests on the first episode of his podcast. Graves, whose official WWE After The Bell podcast debuts on Wednesday with guests Triple H, Seth Rollins, Bayley and Ric Flair, posted to Twitter:

– Heath Slater has kids, and they’re playing WWE 2K20. Slater posted video of his daughters playing the video game as him, as you can see below:

