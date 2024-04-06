Corey Graves Says Seth Rollins & CM Punk Are Dream Opponents If He Were To Return To Ring

Corey Graves says that if he were ever to return to the ring, Seth Rollins and CM Punk would be his dream opponents. Graves has been retired from in-ring competition for years now due to an injury, though he has said that he could potentially return. He spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (via Fightful):

On if he’s up for a return to the ring: “Honestly, I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted. I got cleared, it was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for something to scratch that itch. But since I’ve slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that’s actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on.

“As much as this is the biggest sports entertainment company in the globe, it can be Groundhog Day from time to time, and you see the same faces and do the same things, and I honestly was on autopilot half the time, doing SmackDown or Raw, from a color perspective. So to have this new role, I’ve been able to put 100% of my focus and energy in that. With that said, again, of the opportunity ever presented itself where it made sense and where it could be part of a larger story, I’m beyond the point of, I don’t need that WrestleMania moment for my own age. I just am a willing participant and another character that can hopefully be thrown into the mix in some capacity as needed, but I think I’ve scratched the itch fairly well recently.”

On who he would like to face if he does return: “I would love to step in the ring with Seth again. Seth was one of my favorite opponents in FCW and NXT when we were first coming up. I would love to step in the ring with Punk again. It’s been many, many years. As far as my personal favorite these days, I’m a big Gunther days. I’m in no hurry to step inside the ring with the Ring General.”