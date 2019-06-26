Corey Graves Shares A Photo Of Himself Kissing Carmella: ‘F A False Narrative’

Corey Graves was also active on his Instagram account early this morning. After posting a cryptic tweet simply stating that “we’re trying”, he posted a photo of himself and Carmella kissing with the caption: “F–k a false narrative. What’s real is real.”

The relationship between the two stirred up some controversy when the news broke earlier this year. Graves’ estranged wife Amy Polinsky, accused him of having an affair with Carmella back in February, which got them both some negative backlash on social media. Carmella said that she did not break up their marriage, while Graves went into more detail during a podcast appearance, calling the initial story inaccurate.

He said at the time: “It was made out of anger and emotion. It wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house, living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation hit. It was a sexy story that people went, ‘Oh my god! Let’s talk about what a piece of crap this guy is!’ It was angry and emotional, and it’s been apologized for on both ends. It’s moved forward.”