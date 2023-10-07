Corey Graves Thinks Shinsuke Nakamura Will Win at WWE Fastlane

In the latest episode of After the Bell (via Wrestling Inc), Corey Graves praised the recent work of Shinsuke Nakamura and spoke about why he thinks he’ll beat Seth Rollins at Fastlane tonight. The two will fight in a last man standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Graves said: “We’re seeing the best Shinsuke Nakamura we have seen in the United States. I think Nakamura is ready, I think Nakamura is capable of — it should be somewhat exciting to think of the prospect of Shinsuke defending his championship against all these different opponents. This may be a bit of a hot take … Shinsuke Nakamura dethrones Seth Freakin Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane. That’s how I see it playing out. I’m not saying I like it or I’m hoping that’s how it works out, I’m saying that as the analyst in me who has watched way too much wrestling over the years.”

He also suggested that Rollins has earned the right to go on hiatus to heal nagging injuries, particularly his back. He added: “I want Seth here five years from now.“