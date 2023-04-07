Corey Graves Supports Decision For Cody Rhodes’ Defeat At WrestleMania 39

On the latest episode of After The Bell, host Corey Graves offered his opinion on the much-debated topic of Cody Rhodes’ loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania (per Wrestling Inc). According to Graves, the sympathtic nature of a defeat in the ring builds the emotional connection between Rhodes and the audience, which is a storytelling success in Graves’ own books. He thinks that provoking a feeling in the crowd is one of the foundational aspects of good wrestling and that in so doing, WWE Creative made a solid choice for the final outcome. You can read some highlights from Graves and listen to the full episode below.

On how similar stories have been successful in the past: “Look back to a person that was [name] dropped multiple times during the lead-up to Roman and Cody, that being ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. Dusty became the common man because Dusty constantly came up short, usually due to no fault of his own. But people connected with that, people understand that. People live vicariously through WWE superstars, and there were a million people around the world in Cody’s boots with him.”

On the success of the Rhodes/Reigns story so far: “Whatever you take away from it, that’s fine. You’re not wrong. If you made a YouTube video cussing and swearing about how you’re done, you don’t like WWE anymore, good. Good, because you feel that emotion…. Just wait because it’s going to get better.”