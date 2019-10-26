Corey Graves Teases Asking Seth Rollins About Kenny Omega On His Podcast

In a post on Twitter, Corey Graves hyped his upcoming podcast After the Bell, which will debut on Wednesday. The lineup will include Triple H, Ric Flair, Bayley and Seth Rollins. During his video, Graves teased asking Rollins about “KO” and not Kevin Owens. Rollins recently mentioned Kenny Omega in an interview and said they could have a match when Omega was done with the “minor leagues.”

Graves said: “I just got home from SmackDown, saw the announcement from WWE Now about the guest list for the first-ever After the Bell. I appreciate the love, and no offense, but McKenzie and your teleprompter, that ain’t it, okay? This isn’t about being edgy, this is about being honest, alright? I don’t know what to expect, but I can guarantee what it won’t be. Maybe I’m gonna talk about Cesaro and how he should be in the main event of everything. Maybe we’ll talk about Lana and ‘Lashington Steel’ on Monday Night RAW. I got Triple H on the show. I’m gonna get the answers that you journalists can’t get on your quarterly conference call. Maybe I’ll talk to Seth Rollins about being ‘not cool.’ Maybe I’ll ask him about ‘KO.’ And I don’t mean Kevin Owens. I got Bayley. I got ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. Wherever you get your podcasts go subscribe to WWE After the Bell right now. We’re going to change from within, alright? And if I’m going out, I’m going out on my sword.”