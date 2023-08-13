– During the latest edition of WWE After the Bell, co-host Corey Graves had high praise for the work of Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser from his recent Raw segment with Maxxine Dupri and expressed his thoughts on Kaiser eventually becoming a main event player in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Corey Graves on Kaiser: “Ludwig Kaiser has been a piece of the Imperium machine, he’s been the perfect set dressing on the main event that is Gunther, but after seeing what I saw on Monday, I’m going to make a bold prediction right here, right now, Ludwig Kaiser, sooner rather than later, should be a main event player in WWE. I’m not expecting it to happen overnight, I’m not expecting him to be the one to knock off Gunther or anything of the sort, but he was so captivating, entertaining, eloquent, and all these other adjectives..”

On big things being in Kaiser’s future: “Watching him interact with Maxxine, Ludwig Kaiser felt like a full-blown movie villain, Jeremy Irons in Die Hard, that foreign, handsome, eloquent, never yells, is cool and calm and collected, he’s getting under your skin and his facial expressions are so dead on. I was sitting on the couch with my wife [Carmella] and I said, ‘This guy is amazing.’ I expect big things out of Ludwig Kaiser in the not too distant future because that dude can do it all.”