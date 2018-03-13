WWE News: Corey Graves On Triple H Being A Big Metalhead, WWE Covers Drew McIntyre’s Warning to The NXT Roster

– Corey Graves recently spoke with Loudwire (via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about Triple H being a big metalhead…

“Triple H is a big of a metalhead as anybody. As if it wasn’t obvious by Motorhead making multiple theme songs for him, he’s a big fan so he likes to open the door and give some guys some opportunities to be heard and our music department is great. They’re always looking for the next big thing. NXT kind of has that different vibe, it’s a little more edgy, a little more rock and roll than WWE’s main shows. The metal vibe fits a little better down there, not to say that I wouldn’t be happy to have a lot more of it on the big shows,” Graves said. “Back when we were doing NXT and it was still kind of growing and you had all the original guys down there — Rollins, Ambrose, Bray and all those guys — it was our little punk rock universe down there. It was that vibe, that DIY vibe of no one is going to let us have it so we just have to take it ourselves. That permeated the entire brand and that’s responsible for taking NXT where it is today.”

– WWE posted the following, looking at Drew McIntyre’s recent warning to the NXT roster…

Drew McIntyre warns complacent Superstars: “I will eat you alive” Make no mistake about it: Even though Drew McIntyre remains sidelined with an arm injury, the former NXT Champion is keeping close tabs on all things WWE and NXT. And, according to the newest tweet from the eagle-eyed Scot, he doesn’t like everything that he sees:

Consider this advanced warning. As much great stuff as I’m watching in @WWE & @WWENXT I’ve noticed some complacency across the board. Sitting ducks. I’ve never worked this hard in my life. If you’re across the ring from me & you’re not on my level…I will eat you alive #TickTock — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 11, 2018



In providing updates on his comeback, McIntyre has frequently used #TickTock as his sign-off of choice, suggesting that he’s counting down the seconds until he’s cleared to return to the ring. Based off McIntyre’s most recent warning, all other Superstars would be wise to do the same.