WWE News: Corey Graves Tweets That ‘We’re Trying’, Ember Moon Comments On Smackdown Loss, Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a late night post on Twitter, Corey Graves offered up a cryptic message that simply said, ‘we’re trying.’ While he didn’t clarify, many fans in the comments seem to believe that he’s referring to the talent trying to make the product better. Of course, that is obviously speculation and only Graves knows what he meant by it.

– Ember Moon commented on her loss to Sonya Deville last night with the following tweet:

– Roman Reigns recently visited the kids at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and you can see photos below.

