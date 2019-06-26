wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Tweets That ‘We’re Trying’, Ember Moon Comments On Smackdown Loss, Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital
– In a late night post on Twitter, Corey Graves offered up a cryptic message that simply said, ‘we’re trying.’ While he didn’t clarify, many fans in the comments seem to believe that he’s referring to the talent trying to make the product better. Of course, that is obviously speculation and only Graves knows what he meant by it.
It’s 5:01AM. I just got home and into my bed.
Trust me. We’re trying.
— Sterling (@WWEGraves) June 26, 2019
– Ember Moon commented on her loss to Sonya Deville last night with the following tweet:
.@WWE
Dear A
"I am tired of getting up every time I fall and trying to fight the fight I will never be able to win"
From Injuries to obscurities… Tonight has defeated me in more ways than We know
Im not willing to give control away…
But I know You are waiting
-EM#SDLive
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) June 26, 2019
– Roman Reigns recently visited the kids at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and you can see photos below.
A #Champion overcomes all obstacles in their path – no matter the odds. @WWERomanReigns met with so many brave children at @OHSUDoernbecher today who are all Champions in his eyes! #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/cy4KDtGa4a
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 25, 2019
