Various News: Corey Graves Back on Twitter, Jericho ‘Judas’ Video Hits Milestone, GCW Adds Kombat Kid
– Chris Jericho noted on Twitter that the video for Fozzy’s “Judas” has now hit 40 million views.
“Amazing to see that the video for @fozzyrock #Judas, just hit 40 MILLION views on youtube!!! Thanks to all of you who viewed and listened to our biggest song! We can’t wait to release these new tunes we’ve been… ”
Amazing to see that the video for @fozzyrock #Judas, just hit 40
MILLION views on youtube!!! Thanks to all of you who viewed and listened to our biggest song! We can’t wait to release these new tunes we’ve been… https://t.co/5xZFwjMizw
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2020
– After briefly deactivating his Twitter account, Corey Graves is now once again back on Twitter at @WWEGraves.
– GCW has announced that Kombat Kid will work their July 4th Backyard Wrestling 2 show.
Backyard Update
Just Added
KOMBAT KID (Chase Burnett) returns to the Yard on the 4th of July!
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July – 4PM EST
Backyard USA
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv pic.twitter.com/T7fqB37HVB
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 12, 2020
