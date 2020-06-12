Various News: Corey Graves Back on Twitter, Jericho ‘Judas’ Video Hits Milestone, GCW Adds Kombat Kid

– Chris Jericho noted on Twitter that the video for Fozzy’s “Judas” has now hit 40 million views.

“Amazing to see that the video for @fozzyrock #Judas, just hit 40 MILLION views on youtube!!! Thanks to all of you who viewed and listened to our biggest song! We can’t wait to release these new tunes we’ve been… ”

– After briefly deactivating his Twitter account, Corey Graves is now once again back on Twitter at @WWEGraves.

– GCW has announced that Kombat Kid will work their July 4th Backyard Wrestling 2 show.