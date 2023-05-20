Corey Graves Wants to See Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny and Logan Paul both have connections to Puerto Rico, and Corey Graves would like to see them face off there when WWE returns to the territory. WWE held Backlash in Puerto Rico earlier this month, and on a recent episode of After the Bell Graves talked about the potential for the two to have a match there, where Paul is a resident and Bunny hails from. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the potential for a Paul vs. Bad Bunny match in Puerto Rico: “When are we going to get Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny in a WWE ring on a premium live event? I know [WWE is] working extensively on trying to do more international shows. It’s a hell of an excuse to go back to Puerto Rico.”

on the potential of the match: “If Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul were to be made, … everybody else in the locker room would be begging to get on the card. I think these are two celebrities that are occupying the space right now who actually have the chops to go out and not embarrass themselves, not expose the business, not make anybody else look ‘less than,’ but in fact raise the profile of WWE beyond the entertainment space.”