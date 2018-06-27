Quantcast

 

WWE News: Corey Graves Wants A ‘Shut Up Saxton’ Shirt, Sheamus Invites Graves To Celtic Warrior Workouts

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Corey Graves WWE

– A fan on Twitter recently asked Corey Graves why there wasn’t a “Shut up, Saxton” shirt available in WWE Shop. Graves responded that he’d like that too.

– Speaking of Graves, Sheamus invited him to join him on Celtic Warrior Workouts, provided he get a decent haircut.

