WWE News: Corey Graves Wants A ‘Shut Up Saxton’ Shirt, Sheamus Invites Graves To Celtic Warrior Workouts
June 27, 2018
– A fan on Twitter recently asked Corey Graves why there wasn’t a “Shut up, Saxton” shirt available in WWE Shop. Graves responded that he’d like that too.
How is there not a “Shut Up Saxton” shirt on #WWE Shop? #SDLive
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 27, 2018
Yeah, @WWEShop…🤑 https://t.co/MGRkAvrHWS
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 27, 2018
– Speaking of Graves, Sheamus invited him to join him on Celtic Warrior Workouts, provided he get a decent haircut.