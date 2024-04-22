Corey Graves On What It’s Like To Be Around The Rock, Says He’s Like A ‘Real-Life Superhero’

Corey Graves recently weighed in on what it’s like to be around the Rock, likening the People’s Champion to a “real-life superhero.” The Smackdown commentator spoke on The Gunz Show about his experiences with the WWE star and TKO board member; you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being around Rock: “Rock is like a real-life superhero. He is physically massive; his smile literally lights up a room from across. The Rock has presence and has charisma.”

On being star-struck by Rock: “When you stand in the same room or even in the same arena, as many of the fans have learned recently, when he says he’s ‘The Most Electrifying Man,’ there is not a better way to describe him because when his music hits, it’s like electricity runs through the arena and shoots everybody out of their seats to their feet immediately, instinctively… There is not a butt in a seat in any arena.”