Corey Graves On Working With NXT Talent, Teases Return to Ring With Carmella

Corey Graves has been cleared to compete for a while, and he recently teased a potential in-ring return alongside his wife Carmella. Graves spoke with PopCulture.com for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On working with NXT talent and a possible in-ring return: “I’ve recently started working with the NXT talent on helping develop characters and things of that nature, and I’ve really enjoyed it thus far. So I’m really looking forward to working with NXT a lot more as the year progresses. I’d like to remind everybody one more time that I have been cleared to compete and I can’t think of a better scenario for me to step back in the ring than alongside my beautiful wife.”

On working the Raw XXX show: “It’s easy to get caught up in the grind because WWE is this never-ending machine, and it’s always onto the next, onto the next town, next show next. But I actually took a few minutes in the afternoon at Raw 30. I was chatting with the Street Prophets about how sort of overwhelming it was when able to step back and realize, to your point, I remember watching the first episode of Monday Night Raw. I was obsessed with it such that I decided to follow it as a dream and make it my career in some capacity. Here we are 30 years down the line, and I am one of the voices of Monday Night Raw in a chair that many of my heroes have sat before. It’s something that’s easy to get lost in. You forget the magnitude of that moment, but I was sure to take a few minutes to sort of appreciate just the journey to get to that point.”