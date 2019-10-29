Corey Graves on How WWE Approached Him for After The Bell, How the Format Will Work, and Having Triple H on the First Show

– Newsweek interviewed WWE broadcaster Corey Graves on the start of his new WWE podcast, After The Bell. Below are some highlights.

Corey Graves on how WWE approached him for After The Bell: “WWE reached out to me. I heard mumblings of a podcast partnership for the last year or so, and this place is so big that you can’t believe anything until you see it. So I got a call about a month, maybe two months ago, asking if I’d be interested in hosting the WWE flagship podcast. For me that’s a great compliment because it’s a big undertaking and the company is putting a lot of effort into this, so I was flattered to be the first one asked to do this and be entrusted with the keys to the castle.”

“The first question I asked when they approached me about the podcast was, “is this going to be a WWE fluff piece?” And they assured me that it wouldn’t because I said “if you want me to go on and talk about how great everything is and put my head in the sand and not talk about things that most podcasts cover then I wasn’t interested.” They assured me that I am allowed to rock the boat a little bit. That to me was very exciting.”

Corey Graves on the format: “That’s the beauty of it. It’s going to be on a case-by-case basis. I’m going to be covering pertinent issues from RAW, SmackDown and NXT. We’re going to talk about the show, if something was really cool, or if something got traction for the wrong reasons, we’ll chat about that. Whoever my guest is at the time maybe we’ll talk about a match they just had from a personal perspective. I got to talk to Roderick Strong about his clashes with Velveteen Dream. It was pretty cool because you have Roderick Strong the man, not the WWE character. I want to give the world a little more of that.”

“I don’t know how many guests I’m going to have every week. I may have one or four. I know this week we are starting off big. We have Triple H, Seth Rollins, Bayley and the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. So I imagine I’ll have more than an hour to cover. I’m just going to go ahead and make my editor do all the work and see what we use and don’t. Like I said, we’ll live through either bonus episodes in the future or digitally. We’ll find out.”

Corey Graves on if there’s pressure for WWE to rise above others in the podcast business: “One thing I love about podcasts if that you don’t have to compete against anybody. You establish who you are, everything is on demand. When you have free time heading to work or on the bus to school, there is an unlimited amount of time to consume podcasts. That said, I’m a fan of a lot of these wrestling podcasts, and I’ve taken mental notes on how they do things. But, above all, I want to be honest and credible. That’s the biggest challenge. And, based on my social media response, the fans are skeptical. “This is just going to be another WWE talk about how great WWE is.” It’s going to happen. If I loved a pay-per-view and I’m excited for a match that we called, I’m probably going to gush about it for awhile. But I’m also going to talk about something that’s relevant. Relevant is the key. Just because some internet website that put up a rumor that got a little bit of traction, if it doesn’t pertain to anything but trying to destroy someone’s social media life or making someone feel bad, there’s no point. That’s going to be the extent of the filtering. But we’ll see how it goes.”

Graves on why it was important to have Triple H on the debut show: “Triple H is the man in the business. I’ve had a long relationship with him since I came to NXT from FCW years ago, so I always had a good rapport with him. And let’s be honest, what is everybody in the wrestling industry buzzing about? Wednesday nights. So we’re going to talk about Wednesday nights ,and I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to ask him about the competition, what he likes about it why NXT needs to do to improve. I’ll also ask if there’s any behind-the-scenes stuff that hasn’t seen the light of day that he finds interesting. I want to know what the hell he does on his day off, because I don’t think he has any. There are no rules as to what I can and cannot talk about with [the guests]. Can I make you a promise that this will be exactly what every smart, educated wrestling fan thinks it is? No. Because everyone has their different opinions. I can promise that I’m going to do my absolute best to fight the machine, so to speak, and use the podcast to educate and show what we love about this business and what we hate. That’s my goal for myself and to all the fans.”