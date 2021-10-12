Corey Hollis Stepping Back From Wrestling to Be a Father

Corey Hollis is exiting the wrestling business in order to be a dad. The indy star posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday announcing that he was leaving the industry in order to focus on his family.

Hollis wrote:

“Pro Wrestling, thank you for letting this small town Alabama boy into your world for the past 13 years. I’ll always love you, but it’s time to be Dad now.”

Hollis has been a regular of Southern Honor Wrestling over the past year and held the SWH Tag Team Championships along with Mikael Judas from March to May of this year. He previously worked matches on AEW Dark and WWE in NXT and 205 Live, plus ROH.