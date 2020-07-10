Correction On ROH Not Offering New Contracts To Wrestlers

It was reported last month that ROH is not offering new deals to wrestlers during the pandemic, which resulted in the exit of Bully Ray, as well as other contracts reportedly expiring.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ian Riccobani stated that there have been contract signings and renewals, as well as increases in pay even though no shows are being run. However, no new big deal are being offered. Riccobani also told the Observer that he himself signed a new deal during this time.

A return for ROH has yet to be announced, although ROH is reportedly looking at possible empty arena shows for TV tapings this month.