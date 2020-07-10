wrestling / News
Correction On ROH Not Offering New Contracts To Wrestlers
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last month that ROH is not offering new deals to wrestlers during the pandemic, which resulted in the exit of Bully Ray, as well as other contracts reportedly expiring.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ian Riccobani stated that there have been contract signings and renewals, as well as increases in pay even though no shows are being run. However, no new big deal are being offered. Riccobani also told the Observer that he himself signed a new deal during this time.
A return for ROH has yet to be announced, although ROH is reportedly looking at possible empty arena shows for TV tapings this month.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Teases Match With Eddie Kingston, Explains How His Opponents Are Selected For TNT Title Defenses
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship