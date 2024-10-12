wrestling / News
Costco Guy AJ Challenges QT Marshall to a Match at AEW Full Gear
October 12, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Tiktok star and Costco Guy AJ Befumo signed a deal with AEW for one match, which QT Marshall later tried to take him up on. AJ later attacked QT at CCW Alive last Sunday. After that attack, AJ challenged Marshall to a match at Full Gear on November 23. The event takes place in Newark, NJ, where AJ is originally from.
BIG BOOM AJ arrived at BASH 45 last week in Miami and answered the challenge of QT Marshall! 💥
AJ wants QT at #AEWFullGear!!!
BOOM!!! 💥 #CCW #ProWrestling #AEW #Miami @ajbefumo @QTMarshall @AEW @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/JFaIzjtKuW
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) October 12, 2024