wrestling / News

Costco Guy AJ Challenges QT Marshall to a Match at AEW Full Gear

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Costco Guys AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Tiktok star and Costco Guy AJ Befumo signed a deal with AEW for one match, which QT Marshall later tried to take him up on. AJ later attacked QT at CCW Alive last Sunday. After that attack, AJ challenged Marshall to a match at Full Gear on November 23. The event takes place in Newark, NJ, where AJ is originally from.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Costco Guys, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading