Costco Guy AJ On How Match With QT Marshall At AEW Full Gear Came About

Costco Guy AJ battles QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, and AJ recently looked back at how the match came together. The social media star and former independent wrestler will face Marshall on the Zero Hour show, and he spoke on the Battleground Podcast about how he was contacted about the bout. You can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On his claim that he handed his gimmick to Marshall: “At the time, QT Marshall was a young bulldog, and I said ‘Look at this guy man.’ He’s got a great look to him, a real heroic look to him…a wrestling background. I think this guy could really be a hero and carry things.’ So I called him out and I handed him my American flag. And I said ‘QT, you’ve got it from here.'”

On how the match came about: “So QT reaches out, says ‘Hey, we’ve got this spot here at Full Gear. We’d love to have you.’ So he brings me to Barstool Sports, we signed up the contract. I thought we were friends. I said ‘Great, let’s team up. Let’s bring the Boom!’ And QT said ‘No, that’s not what this is about Big Boom AJ. I brought you back for one reason. I want you one on one.’ So…I gotta do what I got to do now, and that’s bring the boom!”