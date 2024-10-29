Costco Guy AJ Says He’s Open To Doing More With AEW Beyond Full Gear Match

Costco Guy AJ will battle QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, and he says he’d love to do more if it works out. AJ will face Marshall on the Zero Hour show for November’s AEW PPV, and he spoke about the potential to do more with the company in an interview with BroBible. You can see highlights below:

On his AEW status: “I’m very happy with how everything is going with AEW. So, we do have a one-match contract, but I am very much open to discussing the future. I would love to continue with AEW if that’s on the table.”

On the potential of other members of the Costco Guys team appearing for his match: “Anything is a possibility. We will see Big Justice out there. It’s gonna be such an honor. Wow, what a proud moment to have Big Justice in my corner. Hey, we never know. We might see The Rizzler.”