Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall Official For AEW Full Gear Zero Hour
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match for the Zero Hour portion of AEW Full Gear, as Costco Guy AJ will take on QT Marshall. Big Justice will be in AJ’s corner. As previously reported, AJ has a contract of one match for AEW and this is the match that will happen. Here’s the updated lineup:
Main Card
* MJF vs. Adam Cole OR Roderick Strong
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Zero Hour
* Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall
