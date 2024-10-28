Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall Official For AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match for the Zero Hour portion of AEW Full Gear, as Costco Guy AJ will take on QT Marshall. Big Justice will be in AJ’s corner. As previously reported, AJ has a contract of one match for AEW and this is the match that will happen. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* MJF vs. Adam Cole OR Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Zero Hour

* Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall