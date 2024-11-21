Costco Guys Announce The Rizzler Will Appear At AEW Full Gear

The Costco Guys are bringing The Rizzler for AJ’s match at AEW Full Gear. It was announced by the social media personalities on this week’s episode of Dynamite that they are bringing The Rizzler to serve as guest timekeeper for Costco Guy AJ’s match with QT Marshall on the Zero Hour pre-show.

The Rizzler is a seven year-old social media personality who is friends with the Costco Guys. and has a following all his own with over 750,000 followers on Instagram and 1.3 million followers on TikTok.