Coundown to All Out Set For TNT on Saturday

AEW will have a countdown to All Out show set to air on TNT next Saturday. AEW announced that Countdown to All Out will airs at 5:30 pm ET on TNT, leading into the PPV.

You can see the post below, along with Tony Khan’s comments:

“I’m excited that [TNT] slotted our Countdown to All Out show on the day of the PPV this Saturday! This will be an awesome week of Live wrestling with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday + then the huge All Out on Saturday night Live on PPV! Thank you to all of you fans supporting AEW!”