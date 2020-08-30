wrestling / News
Coundown to All Out Set For TNT on Saturday
AEW will have a countdown to All Out show set to air on TNT next Saturday. AEW announced that Countdown to All Out will airs at 5:30 pm ET on TNT, leading into the PPV.
You can see the post below, along with Tony Khan’s comments:
“I’m excited that [TNT] slotted our Countdown to All Out show on the day of the PPV this Saturday! This will be an awesome week of Live wrestling with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday + then the huge All Out on Saturday night Live on PPV! Thank you to all of you fans supporting AEW!”
I’m excited that @TNTdrama slotted our Countdown to All Out show on the day of the PPV this Saturday! This will be an awesome week of Live wrestling with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday + then the huge All Out on Saturday night Live on PPV! Thank you to all of you fans supporting AEW! https://t.co/pHLSuHOZY1
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2020
