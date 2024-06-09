wrestling / News

Countdown to NXT Battleground Pre-Show Online

June 9, 2024
Countdown To NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

NXT Battleground takes place tonight, and the Countdown pre-show is now online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT ahead of the main show at 8 PM ET/5 PM ET on Peacock and WWE Network:

