Countdown To AEW Dynamite TNT Special Now Online
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
TNT and All Elite Wrestling have made last night’s Countdown to AEW Dynamite special available online. The preview revealed that Ortiz and Santana, formerly LAX, will be Chris Jericho’s partners against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Dynamite debuts tonight at 8 PM ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The card also includes:
* Cody vs. Sammy Guevara
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
* Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s title
* PAC vs. Hangman Page
* Appearance from Jon Moxley
