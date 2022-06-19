wrestling / News
Countdown To Impact Slammiversary Livestream Online
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is celebrates 20 years tonight with Slammiversary, and the Countdown to Slammiversary livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PT.
The pre-show will include a Impact Digital Media Championship Match between Brian Myers and Rich Swann, as well as a reverse battle royal. You can follow our live coverage of the PPV here.
