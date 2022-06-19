Countdown To Impact Slammiversary Livestream Online

Impact Wrestling is celebrates 20 years tonight with Slammiversary, and the Countdown to Slammiversary livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PT.

The pre-show will include a Impact Digital Media Championship Match between Brian Myers and Rich Swann, as well as a reverse battle royal. You can follow our live coverage of the PPV here.