Countdown to Slammiversary Now Available Online

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show special is now available online and features two matches. The lineup includes:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King
* Jody Threat & The Death Dollz vs Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal

