Countdown to Slammiversary Now Available Online
July 15, 2023 | Posted by
The Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show special is now available online and features two matches. The lineup includes:
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King
* Jody Threat & The Death Dollz vs Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal
