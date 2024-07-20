wrestling / News
TNA News: Countdown to Slammiversary Livestream Online, Note on What Match Will Open PPV
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
– The Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show livestream is now available below. It will feature the following matches:
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire
* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann
* Xia Brookside vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache
– PWInsider reports that Matt Hardy vs. JDC will open tonight’s PPV.
