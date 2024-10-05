wrestling / News
Countdown to WWE Bad Blood Livestream Now Online
October 5, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has shared the livestream for their Countdown to Bad Blood special, which you can watch right now. It looks at the stories leading up to the matches at tonight’s event in Atlanta.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says He Pitched Turning Heel Against Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania VI
- Note on Why GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn Isn’t A Part of WWE Bad Blood
- CM Punk Wants To Bring Hell in a Cell Back To What It Was, Thinks His Feud Is Worthy Of It
- Booker T On the Importance Of Hell in a Cell To CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Feud