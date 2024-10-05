wrestling / News

Countdown to WWE Bad Blood Livestream Now Online

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Bad Blood WWT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has shared the livestream for their Countdown to Bad Blood special, which you can watch right now. It looks at the stories leading up to the matches at tonight’s event in Atlanta.

WWE Bad Blood, Joseph Lee

