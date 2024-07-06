Countdown to WWE Money in the Bank Online, Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch’s Status

WWE has posted their Countdown to Money in the Bank preview online, which features Seth Rollins commenting on the status of Becky Lynch. Lynch has been out of action ever since losing the WWE Women’s World championship to Liv Morgan earlier this summer.

Rollins said (via PWInsider): “I can’t speak to her future or what she’s got moving forward, but she’s great. She’s in good spirits.”

The website notes that WWE officials believe when Lynch is ready to come back, she’ll sign a new contract. There’s been no worry that she’ll go to AEW.