Countdown to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Livestream
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
– The livestream for the Countdown to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 is now available from WWE. Today’s show is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it begins airing 1:00 pm EST. You can check out the full pre-show livestream below:
Superstars and WWE Legends preview Stand & Deliver 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The panel breaks down and predicts the action to come, including the NXT Championship Triple Threat Match between Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.
