WWE News: Country Singer Meets Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, WWE Looks at Fantasy Raw Reunion Matches

– Country star Jason Aldean had a run-in with the McMahon-Helmsley era over the weekend. Aldean noted on Twitter that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attended his concert and he met with them, as you can see below:

Met @TripleH and @StephMcMahon tonite at my show and they couldn’t have been cooler. Thanks for coming out! #gilford pic.twitter.com/XtkrX2ppcL — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 21, 2019

– WWE.com has an article looking at seven dream match-ups for Monday’s Raw Reunion, which were:

* Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

* The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics

* The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

* Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch

* Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins

* Diesel vs. Drew McIntyre

* Mankind vs. Samoa Joe