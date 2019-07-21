wrestling / News

WWE News: Country Singer Meets Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, WWE Looks at Fantasy Raw Reunion Matches

July 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Country star Jason Aldean had a run-in with the McMahon-Helmsley era over the weekend. Aldean noted on Twitter that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attended his concert and he met with them, as you can see below:

– WWE.com has an article looking at seven dream match-ups for Monday’s Raw Reunion, which were:

* Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens
* The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics
* The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
* Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch
* Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins
* Diesel vs. Drew McIntyre
* Mankind vs. Samoa Joe

