Court Bauer Announces MLW’s First Virtual Production

MLW has starting work on its first first virtual production, according to Court Bauer. Bauer announced on Saturday that production kicked off on a show that is “All done 100% remote from our respective homes.”

An announcement post from MLW themselves didn’t offer any additional information, just sharing the tweet by Bauer (which you can see below) and noting, “While details remain under wraps, the project is the latest in recent initiatives by the league to produce unique content during a period of unexpected disruption due to the on-going pandemic.”

MLW has been shut down in regard to new shows during the pandemic, and Bauer has been adamant about not picking back up until it’s safe to do so, saying last month “I will not put my athletes, crew and staff along with their families at risk of contracting the virus.”

This weekend we are producing @MLW's first virtual production. All done 100% remote from our respective homes. I love getting to work again with our talent even though we aren't doing it in person. Necessity is the mother of invention. 📽️🎞️ — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 2, 2020