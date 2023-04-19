Court Bauer Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Loss, Says Dusty Would Be Proud of Cody

Court Bauer is the latest to share his thoughts on Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39. The MLW owner appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about Rhodes’ loss to Roman Reigns and more; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhodes losing at WrestleMania: “You have to have conviction in the payoff, whatever the payoff is for them. And so if they think there is a grander payoff, then maybe [I would have booked it the same way]. I think when you deny the audience that thing they want, you’re suppressing it, right? It’s like the pressure’s building up for it. The delicate dance in booking is feeling it and knowing you gotta pop it off. Because if you try to elongate it and stretch it out too long? It does dissipate, you lose the pressure and the cathartic release of that moment.”

On Cody’s WWE return: “Dusty, I think, would be incredibly, incredibly proud of the instincts as a businessman that Cody’s shown.”