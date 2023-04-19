Court Bauer Confirms MLW Will Go Live This Year

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer confirmed that the company will have a live broadcast sometime this year. There have been rumors that the company was considering a live PPV at some point.

Bauer said: “The number one thing fans have been asking is, ‘How can I see MLW live?’ That’s been one of the things we’ve been working on since pre-pandemic. It was something we were working on with DAZN, and then DAZN’s whole model changed and they went from attacking US to being more of an international business. Now, we’re finally at that point where we’re pretty deep in our conversations and I can tell you that MLW is going live this year. We’re developing a few tentpoles. We have established some such as War Chamber, Battle Riot, or SuperFight. For us, the next step is adding super cards to a lineup where you can watch live worldwide. We’ve had conversations and have now received bids. We should be announcing something before the summer. Now fans have a chance to not just hear about results and see it a few weeks later on TV. They’ll have a weekly TV show, and they’ll have this unique window to see MLW and see those fights only there. Wherever there is, we’ll be talking about that soon. That’s basically what I’m consumed with now, besides putting together this weekly show, is finishing off this deal. We’re pumped and being able to get into the mix with MLW live is a huge part of our future.“