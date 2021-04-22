Court Bauer Confirms MLW’s Start Date on Vice TV

MLW’s arrival date on Vice TV has been confirmed by CEO Court Bauer. Bauer spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and confirmed that the company will premiere on Vice on May 1st.

As announced earlier this week, MLW will be premiering on Vice in what was expected at the time to be a May launch date. Bauer also discussed how MLW will roll out on Vice; you can check out some highlights below:

On if the Vice show will differ from MLW: Fusion: “We’re developing a lot of different things. Phase one of this partnership is just getting a larger audience aware of what we are as a league, what makes us different, how we showcase different styles and really lean into the legacy of different family stories, families from the past. And just a very combat sports centered product. So phase one is getting everyone acclimated, learn we exist and from there kind of bite into the product. And then phase two will be new content you’ll see later on this summer.

“Part of me was like, we could just show empty arena stuff. But for me it’s like, the empty arena stuff is tough. And I think at a certain point, if you’re going to introduce yourself to a larger audience, it would behoove you to show it with a crowd. So we came up with the elegant solution in that we can just show our footage from when we were super hot, just before the pandemic. And then we can get people ready for the flipside when we return.”

On MLW’s premiere date on Vice: “MLW’s presence will hit in May. We’re going to be putting that out, the exact date, very soon…you know what? F**k it; it’s May 1. That’s when you’re first going to see MLW. This isn’t like new footage, it’s just the library so you can see the 2020 stuff.”