Court Bauer Considering Creating League For Female Wrestlers

In a media call to promote tonight’s MLW Fightland on VICE (via Fightful), MLW’s Court Bauer spoke about the possibility of starting a league for women’s wrestlers, after recently launching the women’s featherweight division.

He said: “My plan, ultimately, looking back from 30,000 feet, my plan is, I don’t know if it’s in five years or whatever, but for the women to have their own league where it’s Major League Women, essentially. They have their own league and don’t have to share any time with the men. I absolutely believe in equality and the ratio, but to me, to have your own dedicated platform and league is the best representation you can give someone. We’re going to continue to scale it up. We’re starting with the featherweight division, which goes up to 145-pounds. People think it’s a gimmick, no, this is a weight class that’s been around for 100 years in boxing and UFC has a featherweight division. It’s not like a gimmicky name for the women’s division. To just have a stand-alone women’s division and not have the reflection like we have with the men, where they have weight classes in MLW, is kind of arcaic to just have a women’s title. They deserve weight classes, just like the men have weight classes. My goal is to build this thing out to scale it up and have different divisions.“